This Was The Only Phone Carrier To Get A Low Cellular Reception Rating From Consumer Reports

Optimum, the long-running telecom brand, has been rated as the worst for cellular reception in the U.S. Originally known as CableVision from 1973 to 1996, Optimum provides TV, phone, and internet packages. However, in a recent survey from Consumer Reports, the company was found to provide the worst cellular reception rating out of every other company. The survey had 123,670 submissions, finding Optimum to be the worst overall carrier. Previously, this went to AT&T.

In its breakdown, Optimum scored poorly across the board. Both value and data are ranked the same as reception, which is a little odd, as Optimum uses T-Mobile's network to provide its service. For reference, T-Mobile is ranked higher in cellular reception, as well as overall higher compared to Optimum. According to Optimum's website and Navi, an independent coverage tracker, signal in major locations is just fine. There's no simple explanation outside of heavy traffic coming through the network, as there are nearly 60 different networks leveraging T-Mobile's infrastructure across the U.S.

This said, the online reactions from consumer review sites like TrustPilot and forums like Reddit seem to confirm its ranking. On TrustPilot, all major network providers are rated poorly, with Optimum finding close friends with Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile itself. The same kind of response has been fired at its internet service as well, with some claiming its one of the worst internet providers in the US.