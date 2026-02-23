The 12 Worst Internet Providers According To Consumer Reports

Most internet companies won't tell you this, but in many parts of the U.S., you don't have a choice of providers. Although multiple providers may advertise in a region, over a third of Americans are stuck with one or zero real broadband options, according to a study by the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society. This lack of competition often results in slow, expensive, and unreliable internet service.

Many Americans are unaware that their frustrations with internet service are widespread. Issues such as dropped video calls, buffering, unexpected fees, and long customer support wait times are common. Each year, tons of subscribers report their experiences to Consumer Reports, and the same companies consistently receive the most complaints. Some of the most well-known internet providers also have the most unhappy customers. These companies often dominate specific regions, face minimal competition, prices increase, but the quality remains unchanged. For millions of customers, this means high-speed internet is an expensive necessity that often doesn't feel reliable.

This article reviews the worst internet providers using data from Consumer Reports. We'll cover the most common complaints, typical costs, where these services fail, and if anything makes them worth it despite these. If your internet is unstable, expensive, or stressful, your provider might be on this list.