Old And Unsupported Kindles Might Become The Best Tech Deal Of 2026
Amazon released its first Kindle almost 20 years ago. This revolutionary piece of tech is one of the best ways to read books on the go if you don't want to lug multiple books around, or you just like to have options at all times. Still, like any technology, for as simple as it might look, it has an expiration date. Sometimes, it actually just stops working, or sometimes companies just try to kill them, like Amazon. The company recently announced that it is discontinuing support for Kindles released before 2013, which could mean you should start thinking about upgrading to a new model, right?
Actually, no. These Kindles might become the best tech deal of 2026 because they will get a lot cheaper, and you'll still be able read your favorite books on them. While Amazon improves the battery life, the e-ink display technology, and adds improved cellular chips on newer models — it even recently released a colored version of the Kindle for HQ and manga fans – the fact is that every Kindle does the same thing: it lets you read on an ergonomic and easy-to-read display. And even your 19-year-old Kindle can do that, as long as you take care of it.
Unsupported devices usually lose value, even when they still work
When a company ends support for a product, most users think about replacing it, especially for a device like a Kindle, which is tied to an ecosystem. Once you can no longer access its store and services, these devices become less convenient to use, since instead of just opening the Kindle Store and purchasing a new book with one click, you'll need to go through a manual process. Besides that, Amazon usually actively offers discounts on newer models.
With that, what used to be fully functional devices start to be perceived as incomplete products. This creates the opportunity to get a still-working device for a fraction of the price. It may no longer support some ecosystem features, but it still works as an e-reader. That being said, getting an old Kindle in the upcoming weeks and months might be one of the best deals, as people start thinking about upgrading to newer models, and they might decide to sell their previous devices at a lower price due to reduced demand for these devices.
Amazon will try to lure you, but an old model is still doable
Once Amazon discontinues old Kindle models, the company will send messages to customers offering them 20% off to get an upgraded Kindle. While there are many reasons why buying a new Kindle in 2026 can be a good idea, you can also just keep yours or try to get a massive deal on used models. After all, most people would rather just sell their old device rather than keep something that is not being updated by Amazon anymore.
What's important to understand about the company discontinuing several Kindle models is that you won't be able to access Kindle's Store to buy books and download them on your device. For example, if you perform a factory reset on a no longer supported Kindle, you'll only see a dictionary and the user guide. That said, Amazon doesn't forbid users from sending ebook formats to the Kindle.
Users just need to download documents in ebook format, connect their Kindle to their computer, and transfer the files. Simple and effective. There are also plenty of platforms online that can transform certain documents into the correct format, meaning you can continue to read your favorite books, school papers, and other important documents you want to have on the go, but in a more readable display.