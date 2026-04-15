Old And Unsupported Kindles Might Become The Best Tech Deal Of 2026

Amazon released its first Kindle almost 20 years ago. This revolutionary piece of tech is one of the best ways to read books on the go if you don't want to lug multiple books around, or you just like to have options at all times. Still, like any technology, for as simple as it might look, it has an expiration date. Sometimes, it actually just stops working, or sometimes companies just try to kill them, like Amazon. The company recently announced that it is discontinuing support for Kindles released before 2013, which could mean you should start thinking about upgrading to a new model, right?

Actually, no. These Kindles might become the best tech deal of 2026 because they will get a lot cheaper, and you'll still be able read your favorite books on them. While Amazon improves the battery life, the e-ink display technology, and adds improved cellular chips on newer models — it even recently released a colored version of the Kindle for HQ and manga fans – the fact is that every Kindle does the same thing: it lets you read on an ergonomic and easy-to-read display. And even your 19-year-old Kindle can do that, as long as you take care of it.