US Space Force's Broken OCX GPS Faces Cancellation After 16 Years And $8 Billion Of Investment

One of the Space Force's most controversial programs may be coming to an end. According to an exclusive by Air & Space Forces Magazine, the Space Force's Next Generation Operational Control Segment, a GPS known as OCX, may be shuttering after costing the Pentagon $8 billion. The RTC Corporation, formerly Raytheon, initially won the contract to build the OCX in 2010, proposing a 6 year, $3.7 billion development pipeline. However, following a troubled production timeline, the Space Force didn't take control of the GPS until July 2025, when it began its government-driven testing phase. Since then, technical issues, including a potentially costly software defect, have put the program's future in jeopardy.

Raytheon's OCX program was part of an effort to modernize the ground control segment of the military's GPS satellite constellations. The United States' GPS consists of space constellation and its earth-bound control centers. The GPS OCX was intended to modernize these systems, upping the Space Force's software package in order to operate its latest line of next generation satellites, dubbed the GPS III. This new line of satellites, which began launching in 2018, offers greater accuracy and jam resistance capabilities. The OCX, in theory, would increase this systems' accuracy, while allowing the branch to operate roughly twice as many satellites. The ground control segment would include two master stations, hardware upgrades, and bolstered local control stations.

Now the program's future is in jeopardy just a few months after its delivery. According to the Air & Space Force Magazine, the potential cancellation comes after a series of tests revealed a software defect that would take "substantially more time than planned to resolve." How the Space Force proceeds will have a major impact as the international competition over global navigation and satellite operations continues to skyrocket.