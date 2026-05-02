4 Major Brands And Apps You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Sony

Sony is a massive corporation, and easily one of the most recognizable in the world. While it started as a small company in the mid-1940s, over the years, Sony has become almost synonymous with the entertainment industry thanks to the company's various brands such as PlayStation, Sony Music Entertainment, and the variety of media studios that it has brought under its far-reaching umbrella. On top of being active in the content creation side of the industry, Sony has gone on to offer an assortment of entertainment-related items, including televisions and even the Sony Walkman, which revolutionized how we listen to music on-the-go.

But like many big conglomerates, Sony has its hands in a lot of places, and that means that there are inevitably going to be some brands and apps you might not realize fall under the company's extensive list of ownings. Here, we're going to bypass some of the more notable acquisitions — like Sony's purchase of Bungie, the original developers of "Halo" — and take a look at some brands and apps that slipped in under the radar.