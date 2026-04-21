4 Files You Should Never Upload To Cloud Storage

Opting for any major cloud storage service is a convenient way to store all types of files, from photos to videos, backups of your work, maybe even some personal documents. But while it's worth relying on as both a backup and when your local storage is full, there are some file types for which you should stick solely to local storage.

This is for safety and security reasons. While cloud storage servers are, by and large, secure, your information is also out there in the ether. That means it can be accessed if there's a breach. This includes files with personally identifiable details, such as confidential content (unless it's an approved work-related server provided by the company), medical details, and more. Sure, your information can be hacked from a local computer or a company's servers at any time, too, whether that's your credit card number or passwords. Even devices like fitness trackers and apps store information. But for an added layer of security, when it comes to your own personal cloud storage, steer clear of storing a few types of files.