Neither In A Drawer Nor In A Bin – Here's A Great Place To Safely Store Your Old Hard Drives

Physical media, particularly optical discs, go through a deterioration process called disc rot, causing them to become unusable. It can happen with CDs, DVDs, Blu-Rays, and even game discs you've collected over the years. Proper storage and care can slow it down, but doesn't necessarily prevent it. It presents a unique conundrum. What other storage media experiences deterioration? If discs can go bad, what happens to hard drives or flash drives over time? How should you be storing your disconnected drives to preserve the data they contain?

While hard drives and drives in general aren't affected in the same way as optical discs, there are other factors at play. If exposed to certain elements, the data can be erased or become corrupted, rendering it unreadable. Drives can be affected by extreme temperatures, excessive moisture, and magnetic fields, some of which can be produced by other electronics like speakers or audio equipment.

If you store drives in the wrong location or in the wrong environment, the data can go bad. Never place them in a junk drawer, box, or bin, especially at the bottom. Drives must be kept in a cool, dry environment, away from direct sunlight or heat. Also, they should be protected from magnetic interference, stored in a stable, upright position, and regularly checked, while keeping the data they contain backed up. Keep track of where they are, so you don't accidentally expose them to harmful conditions. Moreover, the best way to store drives is inside a static proof bag — an antistatic bag — in a location with easy access, so you can take them out and power them on periodically to "exercise" the drive.