Are SSDs Reliable For Long-Term Storage? 3 Problems You Need To Know

Modern solid-state drives are fast, silent, shock-resistant, and can be used with any computer, from laptops to enterprise servers. Unlike hard drives with spinning platters, SSDs use flash memory to store the data. They deliver instant access to data and dramatically improve performance compared to older storage technologies. It's no surprise that SSDs became the default choice for operating systems, applications, and on-the-go storage.

Unfortunately, SSDs have a downside. What makes them great for daily use also makes them a poor choice for long-term and archival storage. Although SSDs are fast and powerful, the data inside quietly degrades and does so rather quickly. If you're preserving family photos, personal projects, or your work, they can all disappear in the blink of an eye. That can happen because SSDs store data as electrical charge, which will leak away over time.

Traditional hard disk drives (HDDs) are slower and have mechanical parts. They're better for long-term storage because they store data magnetically. If properly cared for, HDDs can keep data more reliably for up to five years, maybe as long as 10 years. SSDs may be more reliable in the short term, but they cost more than HDDs and are worse for cold storage. The safest approach to long-term data storage is to diversify and use multiple options. That said, there are problems you should know about before you entrust an SSD with your valuable documents.