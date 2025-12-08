5 Ways You're Killing Your PC's Storage

Ignoring cooling is one of the most common ways people destroy their PC's storage. Cooling is something you might think about for your CPU and GPU, but both SSDs and HDDs have optimal temperature ranges. Running your PC outside of that range will accelerate wear and increase the chances of failure.

SSDs are especially sensitive to heat. NAND flash stores information as electrical charges, and as temperature rises, those charges become less stable. The chance of bit errors and data corruption is significantly increased. Heat also accelerates the aging of your SSD. Modern NVMe drives will throttle when they overheat. But this is not only a protective measure; it's a warning sign. Running drives near 70°C for extended periods puts stress on internal controllers and memory cells. Then sudden failure becomes more likely.

HDDs are also sensitive to heat, but their problems are mechanical in nature. The spinning platters and microscopic read heads rely on extreme precision. Heat can cause materials inside your HDD to expand. Over time, this expansion leads to misalignment, read errors, and even physical damage to the drive. By the way, the maximum safe temperature for most HDDs is around 55°C.

Cooling your PC is not optional. Not cooling it properly is one of the common mistakes that can ruin your computer, not just its storage.