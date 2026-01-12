Don't Toss That Old Hard Drive - You Can Still Use It

Back in the day, waiting five to 10 minutes for your Windows to boot up or your games to load was completely normal, surprising as it may be today. Having hard drives with mechanical components like spinning magnetic disks meant you had to wait for them to really get going. But things are different now as SSDs call the shots. Still, some tasks are better left to a cheaper hard drive than breaking the bank for a modern SSD.

Although earlier designs of the semi-conductor, flash storage-based SSD technology existed, things changed for good in 2008 with the Intel X25-M: the consumer SSD that started it all. Since then, we have SATA, M.2 NVMe, Gen 4, and even Gen 5 SSDs offering transfer speeds up to a massive 14,000 MB per second today. The rate of progress has been something to behold.

Everybody wants the best for their PC. It wasn't long before HDDs were abandoned in favor of SSDs: the new, blazing-fast storage champion. The slower hard drives are on the outs these days, but still not totally useless. Keeping a physical backup of important data, installing third-party software, and hoarding your digital memories are all valid reasons to keep them around, so don't toss your hard drive just yet.