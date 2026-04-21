5 Reasons Why Every Cinephile Should Own A 4K Blu-Ray Player

Having a 4K Blu-ray player at home and regularly buying movies means those titles will stay with you forever. A streaming service can offer a larger catalog at a lower monthly subscription price, but you also need to consider that catalog turnover tends to be high. There's a chance that you will realize at the last minute that the movie you wanted to watch is no longer available there.

There was a time when Netflix was the main hub for streaming, with many studios making their titles available in the company's catalog. However, as time passed, many decided to create their own subscription service, which spread titles across those services. On top of that, some movies are usually only available for a few months because of contracts, and then leave the catalog, which makes it harder for you to know where you can find each one.

With Blu-ray discs, you don't have that problem. Most titles are available in this format, and you know that the ones you buy will stay yours forever. You don't have to worry about waking up one day and seeing that they're no longer available for you to watch, as happens with streaming. If you maintain the discs well and prevent scratches on them, they can last for years and preserve the same quality.