All stars slow down their rotations as they age, losing mass and angular momentum in the form of stellar winds that escape into the cosmos. For the past half a century, scientists have believed that once a gaseous body slows down enough, its poles start moving faster than its equator. However, high-resolution simulations show that this is likely not the case. These findings were published in Nature Astronomy this February by Hideyuki Hotta and Yoshiki Hatta – the same month the journal featured a study changing everything we knew about Jupiter.

The phenomenon of different parts of a star moving at different speeds is called differential rotation. This rotation is usually solar-like, where the equator moves faster than the poles. Our understanding of differential rotations for the past few decades had been that when a star is slowed beyond a certain threshold, the relationship between its equator and its pole shifts, and its differential rotation goes from solar-like to anti-solar.

This assumption was based on speculation and theoretical calculations; there weren't many observations that showed this in stars that we observed in space. While the future of space exploration seems bright and spacecraft like the Parker Solar Probe have brought us closer to the sun than ever, humanity is still ages away from directly observing stars in person. This is why we need to rely on simulations to do a lot of heavy lifting.