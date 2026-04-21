NASA's Orion Spacecraft Has A Problem It Will Need To Solve Before Artemis III

As humanity's first trip to the moon in over 50 years, Artemis II was a special mission that sent four astronauts farther from Earth than anyone had gone previously. This was Artemis's first crewed mission after a 2022 test flight, and future missions intend to send astronauts back to the moon in 2028 and, eventually, to Mars. The 10-day journey captured the world's attention and is widely considered a success, but there are some key problems with the Orion spacecraft.

Orion uses helium pressure to push fuel to the engine as part of its propulsion system, but there's an internal helium leak in the oxygen pressurization system. While it did not impact Artemis II's ability to safely reenter Earth's atmosphere, it needs to be addressed before any future missions launch. Interestingly, NASA was actually aware of the leak before Artemis II's liftoff, but the leak wasn't deemed a big enough issue to delay the mission.

While the propulsion system seems to have functioned normally, this mission only used the larger engine once. It's an issue that NASA has to address, made more difficult by the fact that the module isn't recovered after reentry, meaning it can't study the leaky valves and will have to do a full redesign. Still, addressing the helium leak and other Orion issues is crucial before NASA can launch more complex missions that require the engine's full capabilities — like traveling to Mars.