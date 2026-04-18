Star Wars' Anti-Drunk Driving PSA Is A Must-Watch For True Fans

The fun of the Mos Eisley cantina from "Star Wars" was featured in a public service announcement (PSA) about drunk driving. The PSA, less than a minute long, features the iconic cantina music. One alien character is shown getting quite drunk, and another alien cuts him off. It ends by saying that friends don't let friends drive drunk. It aired in 1979, and you can watch the entire PSA on YouTube.

Star Wars has a lot of exciting projects coming up, but this PSA shows that even after its initial movie launch it was already spreading to other marketing outlets. This PSA was overseen by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a way to use popular characters to send an important public message.

Public service announcements are designed to promote public programs, information, and other activities through media. They do not pay fees to be put on television. As in the case of this "Star Wars" PSA, it was a way for the NHTSA to try to curb the issue of drunk driving by appealing to the popular culture of the time, and hopefully be eye-catching by using the famous "Star Wars" cantina.