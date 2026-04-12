The Force Is Strong With These 5 Star Wars 3D Printer Projects

"Star Wars" is a franchise that needs no introduction. After all, it is, without hyperbole, one of the most profitable media franchises of all time, with more shows and films still in the pipeline. Naturally, the popularity of "Star Wars" has led to several decades of comprehensive merchandising, but even "Star Wars" can't accommodate everything a fan could ever want. If you want more "Star Wars" in your life, all you need is a 3D printer to make your own toys, decorations, and unofficial memorabilia.

As long as you don't incur Disney's wrath by trying to sell any of it, you can use a 3D printer to realize your wildest "Star Wars" dreams, from creating your own lightsaber to covering your shelves in Imperial Walkers. Half the fun of owning a 3D printer is designing your own projects, but if you're just getting started in your Force training, you can find all kinds of neat ideas on 3D printing enthusiast websites like Printables and Thingiverse.