We Might Finally Know Why Google Pixel Phone Batteries Are Draining So Fast

Ever since Google released the March 2026 Pixel Feature Drop, we've seen a variety of reports lamenting issues on Pixel devices, including problems with Google's phones not properly recognizing fast-charging connections. However, the complaint that seems to be popping up the most on forums centers around the Pixel's battery not lasting as long as it did before the update. And so far, it appears that April's Pixel update has not resolved this issue.

The exact cause of the issue remains unknown, however, one user shared their findings in a Reddit post that has since been deleted, reporting that the system appears to experience a bug which stops it from entering a mode known as Deep Doze. Doze Mode was introduced in Android 6.0 Marshmallow as a battery-saving feature that limits background activity, then Android 7.0 Nougat added tiers known as Lite Doze and Deep Doze, with the latter taking stronger measures to help conserve battery life when the screen is turned off.

The Reddit post spurred additional commenters to chime in about their experience with the issue so far. One user reported that they used to be fine taking their Pixel 10 Pro off the charger around six in the morning and not needing a charge until at least ten in the evening. However, since the update, that user says they need to put their phone on the charger by six or seven in the evening, despite most of that time being spent with the phone's screen off. While the details of these Reddit posts have since been deleted, a report of the findings was also created on the Google Issue Tracker, with others who have experienced the problem adding their own reports in the hopes of catching Google's attention.