Google Pixel's New Battery 'Bug' Is Actually Working Exactly As Intended

Google Pixel phones aren't strangers to bugs. In the last year alone, Pixel smartphones have been plagued by several, including a concerning 911 bug and a bug causing alarms to not function. Many of the identified bugs are proactively fixed by the company; however, others, like the speakerphone bug on Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 phones, remain unfixed due to the company not having enough information about them.

Interestingly, other weird behavior identified by Pixel owners sometimes ends up not being a malfunction. Reports about one such "non-bug" related to battery recently started showing up in online Pixel communities and forums, per PiunikaWeb.

While many of the reports related to this "battery bug" online are relatively recent, a comment made by a Google employee on the Android issue tracker indicates that the company had already known about the "bug," and called it a non-issue and "intended" behavior. Here's all you need to know about this "bug," and what you can expect on your Pixel smartphone.