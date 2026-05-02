You Should Encrypt Your Files Before Uploading Them To The Cloud - Here's Why

Cloud storage is a reliable way to backup important files. Yes, you can always use an external hard drive or SSD, but as long as you're regularly backing up your data, the cloud is an excellent redundancy against failures. If your drive dies, there's a corrupted sector, or you lose access to it, you still have the cloud backup. You won't lose your entire work-in-progress novel or your spreadsheet database with all your budget and finance details, they're recoverable. But with most of that data, especially when it's sensitive in nature, there's one more step you should take before uploading. You should encrypt your files for a separate layer of protection.

Encryption makes it so even if files are hijacked, stolen, or accessed by an unauthorized party the data itself is unreadable without the encryption key. Since cloud service providers also normally use encryption, personal encryption creates a double layer of protection. You can add end-to-end encryption for your iCloud backups, for example. But before even uploading the related files, you should encrypt them yourself locally using a security tool.

Think of it this way. You might have a deadbolt on the front door to your house, but installing a chain or a latch at the top boosts security even more. That extra lock is akin to the personal encryption you'd use before uploading data. If someone tries to kick open the door with just a deadbolt in place it might fail and give way, but with extra locks enforcing protection, that brute force attack is less likely to work.