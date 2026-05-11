This Common USB Stick Fear Has Been A Myth For Years - Here's Why

Back in the day, yanking out a flash drive or external hard drive from a Windows computer was seen as careless. That's because operating systems cached the data they were transferring in RAM before writing it to an external drive for improved system performance. If you removed the USB stick without ejecting it, data could end up corrupted or even permanently lost because it was still cached in memory. By safely removing it, the OS did some housekeeping, such as emptying the cache to clear any pending write operations before detaching the drive.

But this has since become a myth as Windows users don't need to do so anymore. Since Windows 10 version 1809, which was released in November 2018, Microsoft has included a feature called "Quick removal" and made it the default external storage removal policy. Windows no longer caches disk write operations in memory, generally making the external drives ready to be removed at any time without needing to follow the safe ejection process. However, "Quick removal" didn't completely eliminate the need for safe removal. There are some instances where you still need to use it.