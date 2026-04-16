Amazon Just Dropped The Price Of This Hisense 55-Inch UHD TV By 30%

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If you're in the market for a new UHD TV, listen up. If you've been looking for a great deal on an ultra-slim, frame-like TV for art and cool setups, also listen up. Why? Because right now Amazon is having a crazy deal on the Hisense 55-inch Class QLED 4K S7N CanvasTV — normally $1,000, it's only $698 right now or 30% off. Comparable TVs like Samsung's The Frame have rarely been this low, if ever — Samsung's 55-inch is currently $800. It's a great price, but most likely, you'll want to know more about the features.

The Hisense CanvasTV is a Google smart TV, with 4K and Dolby Vision support, a 144Hz refresh rate, an anti-glare coating, and a near flush mountable design. When you hang it on the wall, it blends in with other artwork, looking like a picture frame. There's even an art mode that allows you to display fine art with realistic painting details. That pairs well with the high matte design of the display to make it look like real canvas materials. It does have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet, with four HDMI ports, as well as a USB. In the box you get the teak frame, a wall bracket, and the usuals, like a remote control.

In addition to being more expensive, Samsung TVs don't even have a Google feature they could soon be adding, and have sorely needed for years, already available on Google smart TVs: Google Cast support. There are a few cheaper alternatives to Samsung's The Frame TV series, this Hisense being one of them, and with the current price, it's never looked better.