3 Cheaper Alternatives To Samsung's Frame TV Actually Worth Buying
Samsung is one of the major TV manufacturers. The company releases a variety of new models to the market every year, targeting different kinds of buyers. If you're a stylish consumer who cares more about your device's look than its picture quality, then Samsung's art-style TV models that double as paintings are for you. Unlike the usual TVs, which feature a black rectangular slab, Samsung's Frame TV products take a different approach by offering a package that feels more like artwork and less like a television. So instead of the set sticking out in your living room, looking like an eyesore compared to the rest of your decor, it mounts flush with the wall and blends with the rest of your stylish pieces when not in use.
The idea of a frame TV is great, and you might be sold on it, but the only thing holding you back could be the price, as Samsung sells its models for more than alternatives from Hisense, TCL, and Amazon.
If you want cheaper alternatives to the Samsung Frame TV, go for one of the options below. We've picked these alternatives based on their listing price (excluding any discounts), which we compared to the lowest price of a 55-inch Samsung model. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.
Hisense S7N CanvasTV
Ranked as one of the most reliable TV brands by Consumer Reports, Hisense also has a line of frame TVs. The Hisense CanvasTV lineup is considered one of the best alternatives to Samsung's The Frame, and it's also more affordable. It comes with a matte display to reduce glare and make it look like a canvas. It also includes magnetic bezels and can be mounted flush with the wall.
Like Samsung's art television models, which offer images via its Art Store, Hisense S7N also has access to a selection of artwork for display. However, unlike Samsung's store, which requires a paid subscription of $4.99 per month or $49.90 per year to unlock the full art catalog, Hisense offers access to its library for free. Hisense doesn't upsell magnetic frames, whereas you need to buy additional ones for Samsung Frame models if you want something different from the standard black border. In addition to the default teak-colored magnetic frame, Hisense also offers white and walnut for variety.
While it's an affordable alternative to the Samsung Frame TV series, the S7N CanvasTV has its downsides, and one of them is that it doesn't use a connection box. Instead, all the ports are on the back, and as such, you might have a few cables hanging from the set. It runs on Google TV and has a 4K QLED panel with a 144-hertz refresh rate and HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG). The Hisense S7N CanvasTV starts at $999.99 for the 55-inch variant, while the 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch options are sold for $1,097.99, $1,697.99, and $2,197.99, respectively.
TCL NXTVISION TV
The TCL NXTVISION TV has the features that make it one of the options for anyone who wants an affordable frame TV. It comes with a 4K QLED panel with a matte finish to reduce screen glare and includes an off-white bezel with a light-wood magnetic frame attached, making it look like a painting in the room. TCL gives you a selection of over 350 artworks and more than 100,000 AI-generated pieces to pick from, and you get full access to the catalog without paying a subscription fee.
The TCL NXTVISION offers a flush wall mount, which allows it to look like a painting when mounted. Its 1.1-inch thickness (or 1.2-inch thickness for the 85-inch model) helps achieve that effect. However, if you prefer a traditional stand, you'll have to buy it separately. Additionally, TCL offers a movable floor stand, which you can get at an additional cost. Under the hood, the NXTVISION runs on the Google TV instead of Android TV, like other models. It supports four HDR formats (HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision) for high-quality images and has a 120-hertz refresh rate for smooth motion while displaying fast-paced content like games and sports.
Overall, the picture quality is as good as Samsung's base model Frame TV. The biggest compromise with the NXTVISION is that it doesn't come with a motion sensor to turn on or off its art mode based on room activity. TCL's NXTVISION TV starts at $797.99 for the 55-inch model, and the 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models cost $998.00, $1,697.97, and $1,997.97, respectively.
Amazon Ember Artline
Amazon is the latest entrant to the art TV category, and its first model is the Ember Artline. Revealed at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the Ember Artline is a set that targets the same market as Samsung's The Frame series. It sports a 4K QLED display with a matte finish to reduce glare and includes sensors that toggle art mode (also called Ambient Experience) on or off when someone enters or leaves the room. Amazon offers over 2,000 artworks for use, but you can also display your personal pictures from Amazon Photos. Additionally, you can create your own art to show on the Ember Artline using AI.
The Ember Artline offers ten magnetic frame colors to pick from at the time of purchase at no extra cost, giving you the freedom to choose one that matches your room's style. Some of the available designs include walnut, ash, teak, black, and matte white. The TV has a slim profile, measuring 1.5 inches thick, which is slightly thicker than TCL's NXTVISION.
The Ember Artline features other standard features you'd expect from a modern set, like HDR support (HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision), a USB port, and multiple HDMI ports. The model's 60-hertz refresh rate falls short of others on this list. You can buy the Amazon Ember Artline for $899.99 or $1,099.99 for the 55-inch and 65-inch variants, respectively. However, you'll only be able to buy it starting in spring 2026, according to the product page.
How we selected these Frame TV alternatives
The key guiding principle in selecting these three art frame TVs was price. In this article, we set out to find alternatives to Samsung's 2025 The Frame and The Frame Pro. To keep our selection objective, we considered the price of the 55-inch variants from Samsung's 2025 series as the base price without any discounts applied.
Once we found the manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1,299.99 for the 55-inch Frame TV, we looked for cheaper alternatives from other television manufacturers that offer the same art style selling point. The prices we used are the listing prices we found on Amazon at the time of writing, so chances are you might find some or all of these models selling for less.