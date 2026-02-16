3 Cheaper Alternatives To Samsung's Frame TV Actually Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Samsung is one of the major TV manufacturers. The company releases a variety of new models to the market every year, targeting different kinds of buyers. If you're a stylish consumer who cares more about your device's look than its picture quality, then Samsung's art-style TV models that double as paintings are for you. Unlike the usual TVs, which feature a black rectangular slab, Samsung's Frame TV products take a different approach by offering a package that feels more like artwork and less like a television. So instead of the set sticking out in your living room, looking like an eyesore compared to the rest of your decor, it mounts flush with the wall and blends with the rest of your stylish pieces when not in use.

The idea of a frame TV is great, and you might be sold on it, but the only thing holding you back could be the price, as Samsung sells its models for more than alternatives from Hisense, TCL, and Amazon.

If you want cheaper alternatives to the Samsung Frame TV, go for one of the options below. We've picked these alternatives based on their listing price (excluding any discounts), which we compared to the lowest price of a 55-inch Samsung model. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.