Why Smart TVs Are Switching From Android OS
With the news that Amazon is swapping the Android OS out on its Fire TVs for a proprietary Linux version called Vega, you'd be forgiven for thinking that smart TVs are abandoning the platform en masse. However, the reality isn't so tidy.
Certainly, several smart TV manufacturers already have their own software platforms, like Samsung's Tizen, LG's WebOS, and Hisense with its VIDAA software. We even wrote a whole ranked list of all the different major smart TV operating systems — there are a bunch. For the TV manufacturers that don't have their own platforms, more still use licensed options like Roku or Fire TV. But that doesn't mean Google is out of TV world entirely — far from it, in fact.
Google began rebranding Android TV to Google TV years ago, and these days new releases using its platform will fall under that new byline. The Google TV Streamer has replaced the Chromecast series of devices, as well. Brands like Hisense, Sony, and TCL all offer Google TV-powered sets. There is a mobile app, too, available on Android and iOS devices.
So, while it may seem like manufacturers are all abandoning Android TV, many are just using the rebranded platform. If it seems like Google's smart TV market share is shrinking, it's due just as much to how the market is evolving. There are just more smart TVs on the market, especially from companies that have used other platforms for years.
Is there a difference between Google TV and Android TV devices?
Basically, Google TV is the next version of Android TV, and as such, it brings upgrades to usability, appearance, and overall design. As Google states in the Google TV FAQ: "Some smart TVs and streaming devices are powered by Android TV OS, but do not have the Google TV interface. These devices are referred to as Android TV devices."
Google TV is the newer, more modern experience that comes built-in to smart TVs and streaming devices from brands like the aforementioned Sony, Hisense, and TCL, of course. Given that Google recently announced really cool new features like Google Photos and Gemini support for GoogleTV, it's probably safe to say the platform is still going strong. We should see future TV sets continue to release from the known brands.
Having more assistant-like Gemini options on Google TV platforms is a huge change, too. You'll be able to ask the AI to brighten up the picture, turn down the volume, or streamline dialogue when it's too low to hear. Gemini support and the new features are coming to select TCL models to start, then other Google TV devices later.