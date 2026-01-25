Why Smart TVs Are Switching From Android OS

With the news that Amazon is swapping the Android OS out on its Fire TVs for a proprietary Linux version called Vega, you'd be forgiven for thinking that smart TVs are abandoning the platform en masse. However, the reality isn't so tidy.

Certainly, several smart TV manufacturers already have their own software platforms, like Samsung's Tizen, LG's WebOS, and Hisense with its VIDAA software. We even wrote a whole ranked list of all the different major smart TV operating systems — there are a bunch. For the TV manufacturers that don't have their own platforms, more still use licensed options like Roku or Fire TV. But that doesn't mean Google is out of TV world entirely — far from it, in fact.

Google began rebranding Android TV to Google TV years ago, and these days new releases using its platform will fall under that new byline. The Google TV Streamer has replaced the Chromecast series of devices, as well. Brands like Hisense, Sony, and TCL all offer Google TV-powered sets. There is a mobile app, too, available on Android and iOS devices.

So, while it may seem like manufacturers are all abandoning Android TV, many are just using the rebranded platform. If it seems like Google's smart TV market share is shrinking, it's due just as much to how the market is evolving. There are just more smart TVs on the market, especially from companies that have used other platforms for years.