Google TV Gains Google Photos Support And New Gemini Features

Google on Monday announced a few new features for Google TV, including support for the Google Photos app and additional Gemini features that may enrich your TV watching experience. The new features aren't surprising, considering recent developments. Google has brought Gemini to Google TV last year, as it prepares to replace Google Assistant with Gemini across its devices. The company has also overhauled the Google Photos experience in 2025, adding new AI capabilities to the mobile app and a brand-new video-editing experience. Separately, Samsung announced a few days ago that select Samsung TV models will support the Google Photos app, with at least one feature enjoying a brief exclusivity period.

The new Google TV features unveiled at CES 2026 will be available on select TCL TV models initially, followed by other Google TV devices in the coming months, including projectors. Gemini will offer even more assistant-like capabilities on supported devices, including the ability to handle settings. For example, you may tell the AI that "the screen is too dim," or "the dialogue is lost," and Gemini will increase the brightness and sound levels in response. You won't have to stop watching a movie or TV show to go to the Google TV settings yourself.

Google

Gemini will also be able to answer other questions in the same conversational tone available in the Gemini app on the phone or desktop. You can ask the AI questions about a specific topic related to Google TV content, like similar shows to something you've finished watching. You can ask questions about real-life events, like sports, and request images when appropriate. One of the examples Google offers is asking Gemini to show some of Van Gogh's most famous paintings on the TV.