Google Photos Is Coming To Your TV, Starting With Samsung Models

Google Photos has had a big year, with Google bringing several AI features to the app, including support for Nano Banana edits and a rich editing experience for photos and videos. Earlier this month, Google rolled also out the Google Photos Recap 2025 feature that lets you revisit highlights from the past year and create shareable memories. But Google Photos doesn't work on the one device where viewing your best photos and videos makes the most sense, whether it's a Google Photos Recap memory or something else: the big-screen TV.

All that will change next year, starting with select Samsung TV models that will receive a Google Photos app for TV. Samsung announced the TV app on Monday, saying the Google Photos rollout will feature three phases, including an exclusive period for showing Memories on the TV.

Samsung wants to offer users "a seamless way to enjoy the moments that matter most, from trips and hobbies to everyday memories with loved ones," on an "immersive and larger screen." Users will only need to sign into their Google Photos account on the TV to start viewing those memories on the big screen. Google Photos will also "expand the suite of photo-driven experiences that integrate with Samsung's Vision AI Companion (VAC)," according to the company. Samsung explained that Google Photos content will appear in Daily+ and Daily Board throughout the day.