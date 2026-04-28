3 Apple Watch Accessories That Amazon Users Swear By
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The Apple Watch is a remarkable little device. Along with basic functionality like telling time and receiving or making calls, there are plenty of under-the-radar Apple Watch features that let you do everything from controlling your Apple TV to detecting signs of sleep apnea (depending on your model). There are also numerous Apple Watch accessories (vetted by real Amazon customers) that can enhance the experience of using this wearable.
The value of some Apple Watch accessories can come down to a matter of taste. For example, as long as a watch band isn't cheap and flimsy, the right band for your Apple Watch will be the one that most appeals to you. However, the items here, all available on Amazon, are worth considering for any Apple Watch owner. They can keep the device safe from harm and ensure convenient use without breaking the bank. Best of all, an abundance of five-star reviews from real customers lets you make a purchase with peace of mind.
An Apple Watch case designed for this type of device
You likely appreciate the value of protecting your phone with a durable smartphone case. It's important to offer your Apple Watch similar protection. Unlike a phone, which you can keep in your pocket or bag when not in use, your Apple Watch will usually be worn on your wrist. This can make it vulnerable to damage from bumps, falls, and other potential mishaps in day-to-day life.
Luckily, you don't have to spend a lot of money for an Apple Watch case that keeps your device safe. The Hontao slim bumper Apple Watch case on Amazon currently boasts a rating of 4.5 stars based on over 13,000 user reviews. It's also currently available for a mere $7.98.
Reviews from verified customers on Amazon indicate this model offers features that other Apple Watch cases may lack. For example, as one customer explains, "This type of bumper case is the only one I will use. I have tried others and they usually pop off easily. This wraps around the entire watch prior to putting the band on so it will not come off at all." Others also point out that the design of the case doesn't interfere with the watch's touchscreen.
An affordable bundle of Apple Watch screen protectors
The above case will protect the body of your Apple Watch. Naturally, you may also be looking for an Apple Watch accessory that can protect the screen. Based on its 4.3-star rating on Amazon (with almost 150,000 customer ratings), the LK six-pack bundle of screen protectors may be exactly what you need.
Different screen protectors are compatible with different Apple Watch models. It's critical that you confirm you're buying the right protectors for your device. That said, this bundle, which currently goes for $8.99, uses a flexible non-glass material that protects the screen without leaving behind residue like other screen protectors might.
Verified customers on Amazon praise the fact that the "protector delivers on all fronts," including "protection, clarity, and ease of installation." Citing the fact that the screen protectors come in a package of six, a customer states "it's also incredibly cost-effective to replace if needed, though mine has held up remarkably well so far."
A convenient charger that can charge two Apple devices at once
Depending on your specific model of Apple Watch, the battery could last for more than 24 hours before needing to be charged. However, when the battery does start to run down, you'll want to have a reliable charger on hand to bring it back to full power. Amazon customers are particular fans of the Apple MagSafe Duo charger. As the name implies, this wireless charger lets users charge up to two devices at once. This, combined with its compact nature, makes the charger a very convenient option for someone who owns both an Apple Watch and iPhone.
Along with the Apple Watch, this charger is compatible with the iPhone 8 and above, as well as various AirPods models offering wireless charging. Its current price is $89.00. As of this writing, it has a rating of 4.5 stars on the basis of more than 4,000 customer ratings. Per Amazon's verified customer reviews, the charger's "folding design makes it great for travel." Another customer states "I love the Apple Watch side because it flips up to a vertical position, meaning you don't have to turn the watchband inside out to connect it."
Be aware that these accessories aren't the only add-ons to optimize an Apple Watch. There are also essential Apple Watch apps that show off the device's true power. By downloading the right apps and investing in the right accessories, you can get the most value out of this iconic piece of wearable tech.