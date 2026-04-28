3 Apple Watch Accessories That Amazon Users Swear By

You likely appreciate the value of protecting your phone with a durable smartphone case. It's important to offer your Apple Watch similar protection. Unlike a phone, which you can keep in your pocket or bag when not in use, your Apple Watch will usually be worn on your wrist. This can make it vulnerable to damage from bumps, falls, and other potential mishaps in day-to-day life.

Luckily, you don't have to spend a lot of money for an Apple Watch case that keeps your device safe. The Hontao slim bumper Apple Watch case on Amazon currently boasts a rating of 4.5 stars based on over 13,000 user reviews. It's also currently available for a mere $7.98.

Reviews from verified customers on Amazon indicate this model offers features that other Apple Watch cases may lack. For example, as one customer explains, "This type of bumper case is the only one I will use. I have tried others and they usually pop off easily. This wraps around the entire watch prior to putting the band on so it will not come off at all." Others also point out that the design of the case doesn't interfere with the watch's touchscreen.