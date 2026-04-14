9 Essential Apple Watch Apps You Should Install In 2026

The Apple Watch is the perfect sidekick for daily life. It shows you all your notifications and messages, helps you track your workouts, and lets you answer calls and control media on your iPhone. It has quite a few hidden features that you should be using, but to take it to the next level, you'll need apps.

Just like with the iPhone, the Apple Watch's default functionality and apps are quite good. But third-party apps can unlock entirely new use cases, and offer extra features and customization options that Apple doesn't. For example, the Workouts app on the iPhone is great, and you can change the metrics you see on the screen, but that's it. You can't create a custom interface to see the key details you really want when you're out trying to set a personal best on an outdoor run. Similarly, the Activity app shows you your Rings, but doesn't really give you an overall detailed picture of your health.

When you install dedicated third-party apps crafted specifically for the Apple Watch, you can unlock extra features for streaming music, tracking your steps, workouts, and more. And you can do all of that without ever picking up your iPhone (as long as there's access to Wi-Fi or cellular data). Here's our collection of the apps that will upgrade your Apple Watch experience the moment you install them.