New Breakthrough In Quantum Computers Could Completely Change How Much They Cost

Practical quantum computers, once thought to be decades away, now appear to be much closer than anticipated, thanks to the work of researchers at Caltech and ETH Zurich. Quantum computers are creating huge ripples in the scientific and tech communities largely because of their potential to outperform standard computers in a number of arenas.

Quantum computing could lead to the discovery of new drugs and treatments (through advanced protein folding and analysis of reaction pathways), financial prediction models that could reshape Wall Street, or energy grid optimizations that may help alleviate the global energy crisis. Troublingly, they may also lead to the ability to crack some of the most popular existing encryption methods, which could lead to vulnerabilities in industries like banking and data security.

The breakthrough at Caltech demonstrates that a practical quantum computer built around only 10,000 to 20,000 qubits may be possible, instead of the millions once thought necessary. This means quantum platforms that are both easier to develop and less expensive to manufacture. Simultaneously, advances by researchers at ETH Zurich show how neutral-atom platforms (the kind used in the Caltech research) can prove remarkably error-resistant, one of the other major hurdles preventing practical development of quantum computers.