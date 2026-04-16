These Chrome Extensions Are Stealing Your Data – Uninstall Them Immediately

A new report by Socket showcases the potential dangers of downloading browser extensions, with grander implications for the broader security landscape. These 108 malicious Chrome extensions disguise themselves as useful applications, ranging from games and utilities to social media sidebars. However, despite posing as legitimate applications, the extensions inject code into the background of user's browser sessions. These browser incursions result in hackers stealing user information and injecting ads and malicious JavaScrpt into every website users visit. Here's the full list of extensions identified by Socket. Extensions with over 1,000 downloads include:

Web Client for TikTok

Web Client for Telegram – Teleside

YouSide – Youtube Sidebar

Web Client for Youtube – SideYou

Formula Rush Racing Game

Page Auto Refresh

Page Locker

Text Translation

Web Client for Rugby Rush – SideGame

Telegram Multi-account

Black Beard Slot Machine

Clear Cache Plus

Speed Test for Chrome – WiFi SpeedTest

Experts suggest immediately removing any of these extensions from your Chrome web browser. To do so, click on the three dots on the top right corner of your browser window. Next, hover over the tab that says "Extensions" and click on the side panel, "Manage Extensions," which will take you to a list of all your Chrome extensions. If any of the 108 malicious extensions listed in the Socket report appear on this window, you should delete them without hesitation. Furthermore, users are encouraged to log out of all Telegram web and mobile sessions. Users can do so by going to the "Devices" section of their Telegram "Settings." Users who have signed into the game and sidebar extensions are likely to have exposed their Google account, and should review third-party access by visiting myaccount.google.com/permissions.