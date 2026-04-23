Should You Close Your Browser Tabs Every Day?

If you have dozens of websites open on your computer, including tabs that you saved several days or weeks ago and haven't gotten around to reading, you're not the only one. Many internet users open plenty of tabs at the same time, which makes it easier to consume information from separate sources and perform research. Maybe you're looking at travel options for your next vacation, or have several work-related sites open side by side. Maybe you're using different browsers for work and personal projects, and you have Incognito Mode windows open as well. But should you close those tabs in your browser at the end of the day, or leave them open for the next day? There's no single good answer to that question, because it's not just about the internet browser of your choice consuming precious resources on your computer. It's also about psychology and user preferences.

The answer also depends on the kind of computer you're primarily using. Newer devices are fast and more efficient. An internet browser requires data processing and therefore consumes memory and energy. But internet browsers have evolved significantly to cut down on resource use. Laptop users will pay attention to battery life, so app management will be more important for them than for desktop users. Then there are people who mostly rely on mobile devices, including iPhone and Android handsets, to browse the web. All these use cases can involve having multiple browser tabs open, including websites you may have forgotten about. But rather than resources, the human aspect may be more important when deciding whether to close browser tabs every day or leave them open.