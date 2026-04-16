Nvidia's Newest GPUs Are Costing 1,000% More In Warranty Claims - Here's What We Know

Nvidia ranks as one of the top 100 U.S.-based warranty providers, based on the amount of product warranty claims paid in 2025. This isn't exactly a proud achievement for the company, though, because Nvidia's warranty claim expenses increased by 1,000% compared to 2024.

As reported by Warranty Week, Nvidia's warranty claim rate for discrete GPUs increased ninefold from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2025. The company ended the year with a claim rate of 0.90%. To put it another way, Nvidia paid out a warranty claim for nearly one out of every hundred discrete GPUs sold. The company paid a total of $894 million in warranty claims for 2025, up 1,000% from just $81 million in 2024.

Nvidia is the top U.S. semiconductor company. The company sells discrete GPUs that are used to power high-end gaming PCs, develop artificial intelligence, and render professional graphics. Nvidia is not globally dominant in the semiconductor industry, though; over half of all computer chips are produced in another country. Even so, Nvidia has money to spare. The company ended 2025 with $8.22 billion set aside in its warranty reserve balance, signaling that it's prepared for claim costs to increase again.