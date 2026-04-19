Yellowstone Star Wes Bentley Explored Deep Space In A Beloved Sci-Fi Movie

Long before he became one of the core members of the Dutton family in the hit show "Yellowstone," Wes Bentley was trying hard to carve out a career in Hollywood by any means necessary. Early on, he popped up in Sam Mendes' timeless satire, "American Beauty," at the end of the '90s, starred alongside Heath Ledger in 2002's "The Four Feathers," and even played the villain to Nicolas Cage's Johnny Blaze in the contemptuous "Ghost Rider" in 2007. But his likely most prestigious role (which was perhaps the first significant boost to his growing fame) before his TV stardom came in Christopher Nolan's epic, 2014's "Interstellar."

In the beloved sci-fi, Bentley plays Doyle, a NASA geographer and crew member of the Endurance spacecraft alongside Matthew McConaughey's Cooper, Anne Hathaway's Dr. Amelia Brand, two robots, and another scientist, David Gyasi's Romilly. Together, they're sent to explore and colonize another planet in a mission that sees them travelling through a wormhole (which may be a real thing). However, not counting with the planet's dangerous nature and unique time restriction (known as gravitational time dilation), as Doyle and Brand set out to find the previous crew's ship and signal, they're soon faced with an escalating, gigantic tidal wave that puts their lives in jeopardy and sadly kills Doyle before he could return to the safety of their spaceship.

Though Bentley's supporting role is small and brief, it definitely put him on the radar of more viewers as well as filmmakers, ultimately helping him land various roles in bigger projects, including the one in "Yellowstone" that most people know him from.