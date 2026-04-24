Your iPhone's Messages App Already Has A Built-In Calculator You Probably Never Used

As long as you're running iOS 18 or later (iOS 26.4 is the most current iteration as of April 2026), you can take advantage of the hidden calculator feature on iPhone Messages. On a chat, trying entering an equation like 48 + 27 – 15. Once you type the equal sign, the Prediction Keyboard will give you the answer. You can also use the calculator for fractions, exponents, multiplication, division, and more.

Even if you type something like sin(90), the Messages app will show you the answer after you press the equal sign. It only remains unanswered when you start to use algebra. So if you want to solve 3x + 7 = 25 for x, you're out of luck. However, there's yet another function within this Messages feature, which is the ability to convert values.

While not as rich as say, Morpho Converter, one of the best Apple watch apps, you can input things like 300h= to find out how many days and hours there are in 300 hours. The same goes for converting pounds to kilos, Fahrenheit to Celsius, and feet to centimeters, all while using the most common conversion for the units you're entering.