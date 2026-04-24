Apple's Smart Glasses Plan To Beat Meta's New Ray-Bans With These 4 New Features

Apple is expected to release its first pair of smart glasses, code-named N50, later this year, as it wants to compete in the market where Meta has been thriving with its Ray-Ban partnership. In a different timeline, Apple would have released these glasses in 2020, followed by a mixed-reality headset in 2021, and a true AR version by 2022. However, the company took a major technical setback, and the only product from this list that the company has released was the Apple Vision Pro, in 2024. Still, Apple could be finally catching up, as the N50 glasses will try to beat Meta's Ray-Bans with tighter iPhone integration, higher-end materials, and the company's in-house chips.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the main differentiator from Meta's Ray-Ban to Apple's upcoming offering is that the latter will be fully integrated with the iPhone and other devices, like the Apple Watch and AirPods.

Such interconnectivity is the first way Apple wants to compete with Meta, and it's the key differentiator between products made by other companies and Apple. The California-based tech giant does a remarkable job of integrating features, like cross-device copy-pasting between iPhone and Mac, seamless file sharing with AirDrop, and instant-pair connection between its accessories. Still, this isn't the only feature that might make Apple's upcoming smart glasses worth getting over Meta's Ray-Bans.