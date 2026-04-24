Apple's Smart Glasses Plan To Beat Meta's New Ray-Bans With These 4 New Features
Apple is expected to release its first pair of smart glasses, code-named N50, later this year, as it wants to compete in the market where Meta has been thriving with its Ray-Ban partnership. In a different timeline, Apple would have released these glasses in 2020, followed by a mixed-reality headset in 2021, and a true AR version by 2022. However, the company took a major technical setback, and the only product from this list that the company has released was the Apple Vision Pro, in 2024. Still, Apple could be finally catching up, as the N50 glasses will try to beat Meta's Ray-Bans with tighter iPhone integration, higher-end materials, and the company's in-house chips.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the main differentiator from Meta's Ray-Ban to Apple's upcoming offering is that the latter will be fully integrated with the iPhone and other devices, like the Apple Watch and AirPods.
Such interconnectivity is the first way Apple wants to compete with Meta, and it's the key differentiator between products made by other companies and Apple. The California-based tech giant does a remarkable job of integrating features, like cross-device copy-pasting between iPhone and Mac, seamless file sharing with AirDrop, and instant-pair connection between its accessories. Still, this isn't the only feature that might make Apple's upcoming smart glasses worth getting over Meta's Ray-Bans.
A very Apple design, built-in processor, and more
The second main feature of Apple's upcoming smart glasses is a high-end build design. According to Gurman, one of the N50's latest prototypes is made from acetate, which should be more durable and luxurious than the plastic used by other brands. Apple is also testing four different designs: a large rectangle frame, a slimmer rectangular design, a larger oval frame, and a smaller, more refined circular model. They all would come in different finishes, like black, ocean blue, and light brown.
The third main differentiator would be the company's in-house chips. Apple currently has its own audio, connectivity, and cellular chips, like the latest H2, N1, and C1X chips. Depending on what Apple is aiming for with its smart glasses, it's possible that they also feature something like Apple Watch's systems on a chip to power its smart capabilities, even though the hardware would heavily rely on the iPhone. Still, Apple will have the leverage of controlling the design, hardware, and software behind this product.
Besides that, Gurman believes a fourth advantage could be the new Siri, if Apple is able to satisfy customers once it introduces the new personal assistant at the WWDC 2026 keynote. The company already revealed the assistant will be powered by a Google Gemini model, but we still don't know what it will be capable of.
Apple's true AR smart glasses are still years away
While Meta introduced better smart glasses with more AI features and even an inner display, it seems Apple isn't going in that direction anytime soon. According to Gurman, Apple will only be able to achieve the category's true potential around 2030. The journalist says that the company still struggles with bringing high-quality augmented reality in a lightweight form and usable battery life, despite AR glasses not needing as much battery as a mixed reality headset.
We can see how Apple still struggles with the Apple Vision Pro. Even after the M5 revision last year, it's still very heavy, and its battery pack can only handle a couple of hours of usage, which is far from ideal for any tech product.
That said, the release of Apple's smart glasses will depend on how the company advances with the new Siri and how internal tests go. If rumors turn out to be accurate and Apple actually goes to market with these glasses later this year or in early 2027, this will be another brand-new category the company is expected to enter in just a few months. Apple is rumored to offer smart glasses, a foldable iPhone, a touchscreen Mac, and new smart home appliances during the same period, followed by an all-new iPhone model in 2027 to celebrate this device's 20th anniversary.