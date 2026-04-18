Can You Back Up Books From Your Old Kindle?

It was recently announced that Amazon is discontinuing support for older Kindle models released before 2013. Starting May 20, 2026, you will no longer be able to purchase, borrow, or download new content to affected devices via the Kindle Store. You will still be able to read books that you already have on those devices, but you won't be able to expand your collection. So, what should you do if you don't want to buy a new Kindle?

Unfortunately, there is no way to back up your Kindle books without delving into legal gray areas. On February 26, 2025, Amazon removed the "Download & Transfer via USB" option from the Kindle library, which allowed users to freely manage and move their books however they pleased. It was easy to use third-party tools like Calibre to remove Amazon's DRM restrictions and build your own digital library free from the Kindle ecosystem. Without this option, there is no straightforward way to move your books to a non-Amazon device.

DRM, which stands for Digital Rights Management, is a technology that gives copyright holders and content distributors the power to control how a product can be accessed. This is what ultimately keeps you from backing up Kindle books to other devices. People who distribute ways to circumvent DRM may face felony charges, and using those tools yourself is a violation of Amazon's terms of service.