For All Mankind Didn't Make Real Historical Figures Main Characters For A Good Reason

"For All Mankind" has been called a modern sci-fi classic by fans of the popular Apple TV show, now in its fifth season. It's an alternate history set in a world where the USSR put a cosmonaut on the moon before NASA, resulting in a continuation of the Space Race that extends into the 21st century. The show raises interesting questions about humanity and how a single moment can change the trajectory of history.

As a show inspired by actual history and science, "For All Mankind" tries its best to be accurate and factual. That doesn't mean it doesn't take liberties. Some details are intentionally inaccurate to fulfill audience expectations and the show's creative vision, while others, like using a modified NASA logo, are done out of respect. It's for both of those reasons that, while the show has depicted historical figures like Neil Armstrong and Sally Ride, they have played supporting roles or made cameos rather than being at the center of the action.

Including some familiar names and others connected to space exploration helps ground the world in reality, even as the story gets further from actual events. However, by focusing on original characters, "For All Mankind" can tell the stories it wants to tell without completely rewriting the lives of actual people, many of whom have since died. As series co-creator Ronald D. Moore said in an interview with the "Liftoff" podcast, "if you're doing wild and radical things with characters or making them alcoholics or whatever for story purposes, you don't really want to do that to someone who's real."