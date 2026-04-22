Did The Invis-A-Rack Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 3
Some entrepreneurs come to "Shark Tank" looking to do more than just make money — companies like the anti-bullying app ReThink are also there to make a statement. During Season 3, Episode 2, Invis-A-Rack creator Donny McCall pitched the Sharks a collapsible cargo rack for truck beds, one of many automotive-focused products the show has considered, including Zero Pollution Motors in Season 6. Valuing his company at $1 million, he was seeking $100,000 for 10% of the company.
While Invis-A-Rack, which can hold up to 500 pounds and be set up or taken down in seconds, is impressive, McCall made clear there was something more important to him than his invention. For McCall, the most important part of his business was making the product entirely in the United States. He wanted to bring jobs to his hometown of Sparta, North Carolina, a small town hit hard by the late-2000s recession.
However, though the Sharks were impressed by the product and (mostly) supportive of his noble aims, they raised some concerns about the business model and McCall's inflexibility. Invis-A-Rack took $250 to make, but distributors only wanted to pay around $300 per unit, meaning McCall would have to lower costs to $150 in order to make the business profitable. Still, he refused to consider moving production abroad to lower manufacturing costs even if, as the Sharks pointed out, it could help grow the business and create more American jobs in the long run. While McCall's good intentions brought Robert Herjavec, son of an immigrant factory worker, to tears, the entrepreneur walked away without a deal for Invis-A-Rack.
What happened to Invis-A-Rack after Shark Tank?
While the Sharks passed on Invis-A-Rack, the product's "Shark Tank" appearance resonated with viewers, who encouraged McCall to keep going despite the rejection. Among them was Scott Moyer, marketing director at Dee Zee, Inc, an Iowa-based manufacturer of light truck accessories dedicated to making its products in the U.S. with American-supplied parts. Months after the episode aired in 2012, Dee Zee acquired the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution rights to Invis-A-Rack. McCall, who was already aware of Dee Zee, said he was humbled by the company's interest in his product and pointed out that the two companies had similar goals and customer base. However, this did mean moving manufacturing from Sparta to Des Moines.
Over a decade later, Invis-A-Rack is still available from various retailers, though the price has skyrocketed. While the product sold for $350 at the time of its "Shark Tank" appearance, the MSRP is $1,194.95 on Dee-Zee's website. That does make two things clear: The Sharks were right that Invis-A-Rack wasn't going to succeed with its original profit margin, and that people are willing to pay far more for the product anyway.
As for Donny McCall, he's held various positions since leaving Invis-A-Rack in 2013. From 2019 through 2025, he owned Pinpoint Local, a web design service focused on helping small businesses grow (the same goal of Apple's Made for Business series). He's currently a real estate broker with Alleghany High Country Realty, working in his home region. In 2023, he told the Des Moines Register that he still makes a percentage off of Invis-A-Rack sales thanks to the Dee Zee licensing agreement and that sales get a boost when the episode airs in syndication.