Did The Invis-A-Rack Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 3

Some entrepreneurs come to "Shark Tank" looking to do more than just make money — companies like the anti-bullying app ReThink are also there to make a statement. During Season 3, Episode 2, Invis-A-Rack creator Donny McCall pitched the Sharks a collapsible cargo rack for truck beds, one of many automotive-focused products the show has considered, including Zero Pollution Motors in Season 6. Valuing his company at $1 million, he was seeking $100,000 for 10% of the company.

While Invis-A-Rack, which can hold up to 500 pounds and be set up or taken down in seconds, is impressive, McCall made clear there was something more important to him than his invention. For McCall, the most important part of his business was making the product entirely in the United States. He wanted to bring jobs to his hometown of Sparta, North Carolina, a small town hit hard by the late-2000s recession.

However, though the Sharks were impressed by the product and (mostly) supportive of his noble aims, they raised some concerns about the business model and McCall's inflexibility. Invis-A-Rack took $250 to make, but distributors only wanted to pay around $300 per unit, meaning McCall would have to lower costs to $150 in order to make the business profitable. Still, he refused to consider moving production abroad to lower manufacturing costs even if, as the Sharks pointed out, it could help grow the business and create more American jobs in the long run. While McCall's good intentions brought Robert Herjavec, son of an immigrant factory worker, to tears, the entrepreneur walked away without a deal for Invis-A-Rack.