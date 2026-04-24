You Should Use Your Phone's Low Power Mode More Often - Here's Why

We rely on our smartphones so much that, if you're on the go, your phone dying can be a major concern. Portable chargers are great, but not everyone wants to buy one or carry it around everywhere, so maximizing your phone's battery life is key. Most of us are guilty of bad habits that drain battery life faster, like leaving apps open or charging our phones to 100% every night, hurting overall battery health in the long run.

What's better is when your phone's battery lasts as long as possible, and a great way to do this is by enabling Low Power Mode. Different phones use different names — Google Pixel calls it Battery Saver, and Samsung Galaxy calls it Power saving mode — but they mostly work the same way. You've probably turned on Low Power Mode before, as your phone gives you a notification when it gets down to 20%. On an iPhone, once your battery has been charged to 80%, it turns itself off automatically.

Low Power Mode isn't just for when you have low power, though. It's actually a useful tool for keeping your phone going longer, though that does come with some costs. Still, if you don't need your phone to run at full capacity and you know you won't have access to a charger for a while, it may be worth keeping it on Low Power Mode, even if it's not at risk of dying any time soon.