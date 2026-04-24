Polaroid's Latest Photo Printer Doubles As An Entirely Different Gadget

Polaroid has unveiled a photo printer for compact instant shots that creates physical photos on proprietary Polaroid Hi-Print 3-inch by 3-inch sheets. You can sync images from your smartphone's gallery to the printer via a free app. But the printer also doubles as a photo frame. On the front is a frame-like cutout area sized to fit the 3x3 printed Polaroids. You lift a bezel, pop in a photo, and snap it back in place.

The plain-white printer aesthetics are minimalistic, allowing the colors of the photo to shine. It stands upright and photos can easily be swapped and personalized in the Hi-Print Polaroid app before they're put to paper. You can customize with editing tools, apply stickers and filters, crop as needed, and add text overlays. This little Polaroid photo printer is the perfect gadget for digital and analog fans alike.

It delivers quick physical prints of your fully customized digital shots, which you can hand out, share, and put on display. The Polaroid Hi-Print starter set costs $135 and comes with 40 sheets of paper. Replacement paper cartridges run $25 for 30 sheets, or you can grab a triple-pack for $70. You might also consider the cool new hybrid camera gadget from Fujifilm that gives off similar vibes.