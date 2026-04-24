Polaroid's Latest Photo Printer Doubles As An Entirely Different Gadget
Polaroid has unveiled a photo printer for compact instant shots that creates physical photos on proprietary Polaroid Hi-Print 3-inch by 3-inch sheets. You can sync images from your smartphone's gallery to the printer via a free app. But the printer also doubles as a photo frame. On the front is a frame-like cutout area sized to fit the 3x3 printed Polaroids. You lift a bezel, pop in a photo, and snap it back in place.
The plain-white printer aesthetics are minimalistic, allowing the colors of the photo to shine. It stands upright and photos can easily be swapped and personalized in the Hi-Print Polaroid app before they're put to paper. You can customize with editing tools, apply stickers and filters, crop as needed, and add text overlays. This little Polaroid photo printer is the perfect gadget for digital and analog fans alike.
It delivers quick physical prints of your fully customized digital shots, which you can hand out, share, and put on display. The Polaroid Hi-Print starter set costs $135 and comes with 40 sheets of paper. Replacement paper cartridges run $25 for 30 sheets, or you can grab a triple-pack for $70. You might also consider the cool new hybrid camera gadget from Fujifilm that gives off similar vibes.
Why you might want an instant printer
It's worth noting that there are larger printers in the Polaroid Hi-Print series, including a 2x3-inch version and a 4x6-inch option. However, these two models do not include a built-in frame like the 3x3 Hi-Print. All of these portable printers are designed to work like old-school Polaroid cameras, allowing you to quickly print photos. Instant cameras are iconic pieces of dead '80s tech sure to stir up emotions in "boomers", though you can still find digital-friendly versions from companies like Instax today.
The Polaroid Hi-Print 3x3 is meant to be a companion gadget for your smartphone rather than an all-in-one instant camera and printer. It's portable, and as long as you have paper cartridges — which include the ink — you can print new physical photos almost anywhere. It has a USB-C rechargeable lithium-ion battery, though there's no mention of battery life. Creating instant memories to share is perhaps the biggest reason you'd want one.
Given its newness, online reviews are scant, but the Polaroid Hi-Print has so far earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon. And the fact that you can can edit images via the app before sending them to the printer — something you certainly couldn't do with the original Polaroid — means its worth a look. And if you happen to still have one of those early models, you might be surprised to learn that certain '80s electronics now sell for serious cash.