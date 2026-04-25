5 Common Mistakes People Make When Buying A Foldable Android Phone

Foldable Android smartphones have been around for a while. Samsung's launch of its first foldable phone in 2019 took the category mainstream, and Apple is also rumored to be working on a phone that can fold. Unfortunately, years after the first foldable phone arrived on the shelves, we still don't have many devices of this kind available on the market. Part of the reason why that's the case is that these phones come with hefty price tags. For instance, the Honor Magic V5 starts at over $1,600, and Samsung's Galaxy Fold 7 starts at $1,999, a clear indicator that these phones aren't for everyone.

When you factor in the hefty price tag that you need to pay, buying a foldable phone shouldn't be a decision that you make on a whim. There are a variety of factors you need to consider before investing in your first foldable phone to make sure you don't regret your purchase a few weeks or months down the line. But even more important is understanding the common pitfalls that most people fall into when buying a foldable phone.

After reviewing different foldable phones over the years, we've learned some of the most common mistakes that people make when buying this kind of device to ensure you don't fall into them as well. Watching for these mistakes will ensure you have the smoothest ownership journey for whichever foldable Android phone you decide to buy.