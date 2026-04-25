Your Old Smartphone Could Be A Fire Risk Hiding In Plain Sight

If you're holding on to your old phone, maybe out of nostalgia or you think you might need it one day, you could have a fire hazard on your hands. In 2022, a popular tech YouTuber, Marques Brownlee, who goes by the handle @mkbhd, and some of his peers noticed that the batteries of their old Samsung phones were swelling up at a much faster rate than those of other phone manufacturers. The keyword here is "faster rate," because it implies that other phone batteries also swell, but their rates are just slower.

A swollen battery is one of the biggest signs that a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery is about to explode. Even when a phone is off, the battery continues to drain, albeit at a slower rate. Eventually, it will drain completely, going into a state where it has been deeply discharged. This is where things can get dangerous. According to Marques, what happens is that the battery's electrolytes are gradually evaporating during this period of inactivity. This creates gases, such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and hydrogen, that can build up over time and create a noticeable bulge on the phone from the resulting internal pressure.

So, it's time to pull your old phone from the drawer, closet, or cabinet where you stashed it years ago, and check on it to ensure that it's not a fire risk. Of course, the safest bet would be to sell or recycle any devices you don't see yourself using ever again.