What Should You Do If Your Android Phone's Battery Is Swollen?

Some of the newest Android phones can last for days on a single charge, even without adjusting settings to extend battery life. Cutting-edge technologies like silicon-carbon power cells continue pushing the limits, and even when your phone does run low, you can quickly fast-charge without hurting the battery's health. Handset batteries can discharge and recharge for hundreds of cycles before battery health degrades significantly, allowing owners to use the same device for several years before upgrading or replacing the battery.

Despite the advancements in battery technology and safety, batteries can malfunction or suffer accidents that may lead to swelling incidents that can be dangerous. It's important for Android users to act quickly as soon as they determine their battery has started swelling to reduce the risk of the power cell smoking and catching fire. They should stop using the device and seek a battery replacement that also includes the safe disposal of the old battery.

A swollen battery is an indication that a gas buildup may have happened within the power cell. When swelling occurs in a battery-powered device like an Android phone, users may notice the front or back of the device separating from the body. The swelling battery may push the display outwards and come into view. When this happens, users should act quickly. This bulging may be the first sign of a major problem, but it's still preferable to seeing any smoke coming out of the battery or detecting the smell of something burning.