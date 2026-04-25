Is The PlayStation 4 Still Worth Buying In 2026?

Even though the PlayStation 4 is already an old console, it's still worth buying in 2026, especially if you want to save a little money. Despite Sony and publishers focusing more of their new releases on the PS5 due to its powerful hardware, the current-gen console's entry price remains high.

So, if you are the kind of player who has gone a long time without a console and wants to start playing again without investing heavily on a new platform, a secondhand PS4 is enough. You may miss a few recent games, which can be a problem if you want to play titles like "GTA 6." But aside from that, the PlayStation 4 game library is huge, so you'll never run out of good stuff to play.

For someone who is just starting out, even a used PlayStation 5 and its rival, the Xbox Series X|S, represent a much higher investment barrier, so the PlayStation 4 ends up as a very viable alternative.