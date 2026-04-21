Some NZXT PC Renters Could See Their Debt Cleared Up To $5,000 - Here's Why

It's rare that a major company does the right thing, to the extent that it's refreshing when it does happen ... even when that good behavior is mandated by the courts. In this case, the make good is from prebuilt PC manufacturer NZXT, which has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit and clear debt for some customers in their rental program, up to $5,000.

Specifically at issue is the company's behavior around its PC rental program, called "Flex." Flex allows users to rent gaming-spec desktop PCs in one of three tiers for a monthly fee, currently ranging from $79/month for the lowest-spec machine, up to $279/month for the highest. At the high end, those machines rival some of the best prebuilt desktops available, while even the lowest tier is head and shoulders above some of the less desirable prebuilt options.

However, according to the lawsuit, NZXT and its partner Fragile (which handles payment processing and debt collection for the program) were deceptive about what exactly consumers were getting with Flex, and whether they'd be able to keep it. There were also concerns around NZXT selling customer data, which the company strongly denies.