These Are The Best Desktop PCs Of 2026, According To Consumer Reports

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Because of their mobile nature, laptops get a lot of attention in the tech world. The ability to pick them up and move around is useful for a lot of people, but not everybody prefers to do their computing on the go. Desktop PCs offer an opportunity for professional creatives and gamers to max out configurations to suit their performance needs, while everyday users can look at a desktop PC as a way to spread out and work more comfortably. Many desktop PCs are even made to be as compact as possible, taking up even less room on a desk than a laptop might.

There are, of course, desktop PCs to avoid. Because of this, we've looked at what models Consumer Reports has deemed the best desktop PCs on the market right now. Various form factors are available, including desktop towers, all-in-one desktop options, and mini desktop PCs. We've looked at what they each have to offer and how they tested with Consumer Reports. This leaves a range of options for those who want to ensure they not only get the best desktop PC for their needs, but one they can count on once purchased. Recognizable computer brands like Apple and HP have models that are deemed among the best, but some lesser-known desktop PCs have proven themselves worthy considerations as well.