These Are The Best Desktop PCs Of 2026, According To Consumer Reports
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Because of their mobile nature, laptops get a lot of attention in the tech world. The ability to pick them up and move around is useful for a lot of people, but not everybody prefers to do their computing on the go. Desktop PCs offer an opportunity for professional creatives and gamers to max out configurations to suit their performance needs, while everyday users can look at a desktop PC as a way to spread out and work more comfortably. Many desktop PCs are even made to be as compact as possible, taking up even less room on a desk than a laptop might.
There are, of course, desktop PCs to avoid. Because of this, we've looked at what models Consumer Reports has deemed the best desktop PCs on the market right now. Various form factors are available, including desktop towers, all-in-one desktop options, and mini desktop PCs. We've looked at what they each have to offer and how they tested with Consumer Reports. This leaves a range of options for those who want to ensure they not only get the best desktop PC for their needs, but one they can count on once purchased. Recognizable computer brands like Apple and HP have models that are deemed among the best, but some lesser-known desktop PCs have proven themselves worthy considerations as well.
HP EliteStudio All-in-One 27-inch
The HP EliteStudio All-in-One is a productivity-minded desktop PC. Consumer Reports considers it the best all-in-one PC on the market. The latest model is the HP EliteStudio 8 G1i, which can be customized through a wide variety of configurations. HP is targeting, in a general sense, business professionals with this desktop PC, so it comes with a 3-year warranty and Wolf Pro Security. Internal hardware is built around the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor.
One unique piece of hardware aboard the EliteStudio 8 G1i is a KVM switch, which allows users to connect a laptop to the PC over a Thunderbolt 4 connection. This makes the laptop the brains of the operation, giving you access to it on the PC's larger display while allowing you to control the laptop with the EliteStudio 8 G1i's keyboard and mouse. Additionally, the webcam has built-in technology that can automatically lock the screen when the user steps away.
While the EliteStudio 8 G1i can be configured in a number of different ways, it's intended mostly for office use. It isn't the kind of PC that can handle heavy gaming, though more premium builds should be able to handle varying degrees of creative work. Consumer Reports prefers the 27-inch model, though it's also available with a 24-inch display for those who may be shopping on a budget.
Apple Mac Studio
The point of mini desktop computers is to save space on the desk, but Apple's Mac Studio manages to do so while delivering some serious performance. Consumer Reports finds it to be one of the best mini desktop computers for that very reason, and in our own Apple Mac Studio Review, we note its massive performance and options for memory and storage as major pros for the machine. It comes with M4 Max and M3 Ultra processor options.
Convenience is another feature of the Mac Studio, as multiple USB-C ports and an SD card slot are positioned on the front of the machine. This makes for easy access, but for professionals looking to tap into high-speed external devices, there are also four Thunderbolt ports on the back. These can be used to connect hard drives or external displays, and an HDMI port is included for displays that utilize that connection.
Pricing is a real consideration with the Mac Studio, however. It starts at $1,999 for the M4 Max configuration, and choosing the M3 Ultra model bumps the price up to $3,999. But Consumer Reports notes Apple's high grades when it comes to brand reliability and owner satisfaction, so a desktop computer like the Mac Studio can be looked at as a longer-term investment than many desktop PCs.
Asus NUC 14 Pro AI
Also among the best mini desktop PCs at Consumer Reports is the Asus NUC 14 Pro AI, which is a good desktop PC to take a look at if you've also been thinking about buying a Mac Mini. It's small and sleek and resembles previous generations of the Apple computer, yet offers its own unique experience built around Windows 11 Home. Windows 11 Pro is also available to add when configuring a version of the computer that's best for your needs.
The NUC 14 Pro AI is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, with several available to choose from during configuration. Where the machine surprised Consumer Reports was in its graphics performance, which allows for creative work and even light gaming. It has connection ports across the front and back, with four USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port available.
The starting price of the Asus NUC 14 Pro AI is $889, and while that's significantly cheaper than something like the Mac Studio, it's still somewhat expensive as mini desktop PCs go. By comparison, the Apple Mac Mini starts at $599. But for those who want an AI-ready, Windows-based desktop computer that takes up minimal space, the NUC 14 Pro AI is one of the best Consumer Reports has tested.
MSI Codex R2
One of the fastest desktop PCs that Consumer Reports has taken a look at is the MSI Codex R2, and as such, it's the best desktop option in a tower design. This is a PC that's heavily focused on gaming, and its specs are representative of that. There are almost unlimited configurations of the Codex R2, with processors from the Intel Core family available, as well as GeForce RTX Super and NVIDIA RTX graphics cards.
Performance is at the forefront with this PC, but Consumer Reports also acknowledges its ergonomics and versatility. The tower is designed with a mesh front panel that improves upon the airflow of previous generations and combines with Frozr AI Cooling to keep the computer running efficiently during intense and prolonged gameplay. The Codex R2 also supports Wi-Fi 7, which improves online gaming experiences with speeds nearly five times as fast as older Wi-Fi technologies.
The MSI Codex R2 is likely to be overkill for most desktop PC users, though. The hardware can go a long way if you're building a gaming setup, as well as for professional creatives. But working through most daily tasks won't require the kind of performance the Codex R2 is meant to deliver. With a starting price of $1,099, however, base Codex R2 models are reasonably priced as tower computers go, and going with a mid-range model could add some future-proofing to a desktop PC purchase for everyday users.
HP OmniDesk Tower
A desktop tower that is far less niche than the Codex R2 is the HP OmniDesk Tower. Consumer Reports recognizes the HP OmniDesk Tower M02-0127c as one of the best desktop PCs of the year, but there are several models on the market, each configurable with different hardware. The M02-0127c model could even be considered affordable, particularly as towers go, as it starts at $799 and includes 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
What also stands out about the OmniDesk Tower is its compact design. It takes up about half the desk space of a traditional tower, and can fit more easily into a desk-side cabinet or other stowaway areas of a workspace. Among the versions available are an AMD-powered model, an Intel-powered model, an AI-centric model, and a version of the PC that's slimmed down to save even more space on the desktop.
Like most desktop PCs, the OmniDesk Tower will need to be paired with a monitor, which adds to its starting cost. But there are plenty of affordable monitors out there, and going with one of those could even bring the setup to a price that's lower than an all-in-one desktop PC equivalent. Consumer Reports notes that this is one of the more flexible desktop PCs on the market, making it a great option for working professionals and everyday users who prefer a desktop PC to working on a laptop.
How we selected these desktop PCs
Consumer Reports conducts independent testing of desktop PCs across a wide range of metrics, scoring them on categories like owner satisfaction, performance, and reliability. Their testing was the foundation for our selections here. We applied our own tech expertise and knowledge of the desktop PC market to identify the strongest options among various desktop PC form factors. The goal was to ensure that we've provided a competently tested and suitable option no matter what kind of desktop PC may best suit a user's needs.