5 Cool Costco Finds That Can Help Build Your Perfect Gaming Setup
Having access to Costco's in-person and online storefronts isn't just about being easily able to impulse-purchase a crate of ice cream bars. Costco is a resource, selling a multitude of tools and products to meet a variety of needs and projects at a more reasonable wholesale price. For example, if you're looking to create a PC gaming battle station, your first inclination may be to visit a retailer like Amazon. However, with a little browsing, Costco can just as easily serve your electronic needs.
Through its physical and digital storefronts, Costco sells entire prefab gaming PCs, accessories to optimize and protect them, and furniture to ensure your experience using them is comfortable and ergonomic. If you've got the money to spend on a full PC gaming setup, you may be able to get some better deals with Costco's discounted pricing, not to mention reap the benefits of its member services like extended warranties and complimentary tech support.
All of the hidden gems are available for purchase at Costco now, either in person or online, with user ratings of at least 4 out of 5 stars to ensure quality.
ASUS ROG GM700 58L Gaming Desktop
Depending on who you ask, the best way to make your own PC gaming battle station is to build up a PC from composite parts. Unfortunately, not everyone has the know-how to do this, and certain components like RAM sticks can be unexpectedly expensive. If you just want general quality out of your gaming PC rather than custom-tuned performance, you can get it out of a prefab PC like the ASUS ROG GM700 58L Gaming Desktop. This prefab tower is available from Costco's online store for $1,199.99.
This ASUS gaming PC is loaded with parts that meet the demanding standards of modern gaming software. This includes an AMD Ryzen 7 8700F processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of onboard SSD storage. It's also equipped with four case fans and a 240mm liquid cooling system for optimal heat management. All of this can be easily accessed from the side panel for cleaning and maintenance. The PC is preloaded with Windows 11 Home, and as an added perk for Costco shoppers, it comes with 3 months of Microsoft 365 and 1 year of McAfee Total Protection.
As of writing, this ASUS gaming PC only has one user review, but the review in question has given it a perfect 5 out of 5 rating. This user has no complaints to offer about this PC, particularly appreciating the included DDR5 RAM, which would be significantly more expensive piecemeal.
LG 34 WQHD 120Hz Curved Ultrawide Monitor
Dual monitors are a popular approach for PC gaming setups, but they're not the only display configuration out there. Rather than a bank of several monitors, smart money buys a single ultrawide monitor, with more than enough space and resolution to show both your favorite games and help you multitask at work. If you're in the market for such a display, try the LG 34" Curved Ultrawide Monitor, available at Costco for $299.99.
This hefty monitor boasts 3440 x 1440 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, backed up by HDR color and brightness for vivid, realistic graphics and images. This monitor has built-in integration with the LG Switch app, allowing you to divide the display into up to six distinct segments with a customizable layout. You can segment one side of the monitor for your games, while setting aside one or more segments for messaging apps, browser windows, and more. As an added perk, the included stand has both height tilt and adjustable swivel, so you can set your preferred viewing angle.
The LG Curved Ultrawide Monitor has a user rating of 4.6 out of 5. Users like how clean and compact this monitor's setup is, especially compared to using multiple monitors, as well as the clarity of its matte display. The only noteworthy complaint one user offers is that it lacks a USB-C port.
CyberPower 1500VA/900 Watt Uninterruptible Power Supply
Power blackouts and brownouts are one of the enduring nemeses of PCs, gaming-spec or otherwise. Having power suddenly cut to your PC like that is bad for its components, and in the specific case of gaming, can cost you progress or lead to disconnect warnings in online games. To help protect both your PC and save data, hook up the CyberPower 900 Watt Uninterruptible Power Supply, available at Costco for $209.99.
This Uninterruptible Power Supply serves as an intermediary between your PC and a typical wall outlet, not unlike a surge protector, but with the addition of a 1500VA battery pack. It has 12 outlets on the back, 6 with regular surge protection and 6 with both surge protection and battery power. When a blackout or brownout occurs, the battery automatically kicks in, providing power to your PC to keep it from shutting down. Depending on the power load, the battery can last from 2 to 9 minutes, enough time to properly save your data, close your programs, and shut down safely. The display on the front will let you know exactly how much load it's under and how much power is left.
The CyberPower 900 Watt Uninterruptible Power Supply has earned a 4.1 out of 5 rating from Costco shoppers. Users generally agree on its efficacy at keeping devices safely powered through power surges, though there are some complaints about the mildly tight spacing of the rear outlets.
Tresanti Aurora 47 Adjustable Height Desk
Building a gaming setup isn't just about picking the right PC and monitor; it's also about finding the perfect place to put it. Nobody wants to sit at an old plastic table, hunched over for hours on end. A good gaming PC calls for a quality desk, one that can adapt to your needs. That's a job for the Tresanti Aurora 47" Adjustable Height Desk, available at Costco for $329.99.
This compact desk has two programmable height settings, switching between 29.3" and 47" with the help of a built-in motorized mechanism. Height switches can be activated via the panel on the side, though there's also a lock button you can engage to prevent accidental raising or lowering. Additionally, the desk has built-in LED lights that can be swapped between seven different colors or turned off if you're not in the mood. There's a drawer built into the underside to hold office supplies and PC accessories, and the glass top of the desk can even be drawn on with a dry-erase marker. For added convenience, there are three charging ports built into the desk's side: one USB and two USB-C.
Costco shoppers have collectively given the Tresanti Aurora Adjustable Height Desk a 4.3 out of 5 rating, with the highest-rated review citing its ease of assembly and tracing-ready glass top as perks. Another user notes that, thanks to the adjustable height, it also doubles well as a standing desk.
TrueWellness All Mesh Office Chair
Arguably, the most important part of a gaming setup, besides a gaming PC, is the chair you do your gaming in. Poor gaming posture will come back to bite you later, so you want a sturdy chair with comfortable, healthy ergonomics to keep you properly propped up. For a comfortable sitting experience, try the TrueWellness All Mesh Office Chair, available at Costco for $139.99.
As the name implies, this sturdy chair's full mesh construction helps to promote airflow while you're sitting, which can be quite helpful during intensive gaming. The back of the chair has an adjustable lumbar support cushion that you can raise or lower with a twist of a knob, while the mesh seat conforms to your body's shape for comfortable long-term seating. The arm rests are a particular highlight, as they can be adjusted up and down, as well as articulated side-to-side and front-to-back for your ideal elbow placement.
The TrueWellness All Mesh Office Chair has earned a cumulative 4 out of 5-star rating, with the highest-rated Costco shopper using it on a daily basis for playing "World of Warcraft," appreciating how the mesh seat doesn't flatten out. Some users do note, however, that the adjustable armrests can't be locked in place, which can lead to some accidental nudging.
Hidden gems, high value
As fun as it is to shop for hidden gems amongst Costco's various furniture and electronic offerings, you do want to be sure you're getting at least some degree of consistent quality, even if Costco offers no-questions-asked returns. To ensure that quality, we focused on lesser-known products with a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars.