One Of The Scariest Depictions Of World War 3 Came From An Animated Movie

Hollywood has hosted a variety of horrifying insights into the end of the world. Some of the darkest movie universes of all-time have, besides being thoroughly entertaining, left us fearful of what lies just around the corner for the human race, and whether we have it in us to withstand the horrors it could bring. Deadly viruses, desert warlords, and ravenous zombies have all posed threats to the world that only a few have lived to see, but one of the scariest depictions of the end of the world has come in animated form in the idyllic British countryside.

Released in 1981 and directed by Jimmy T. Murakami, "When the Wind Blows" is a simple yet shockingly impactful animated story about WWIII and the efforts of a wonderfully charming couple to withstand its fallout. Adapted from Raymond Briggs's story, the film stars John Mills and Peggy Ashcroft as Jim and Hilda Bloggs, a loving couple living out their twilight years in a lovely British cottage in Sussex.

Their heartwarming existence is shattered, however, when the United Kingdom succumbs to a nuclear attack. From here, the couple does their very best to endure the aftermath, only to live out their final days in gut-wrenching, soul-crushing fashion. It's a story that could be delivered in any format and to any audience, but it's the specific animation style they're already familiar with that lulls them into a false sense of security before the bombs begin to fall.