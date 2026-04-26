Here's How Much A Replacement Battery For The MacBook Neo Will Cost You

When you need to replace your MacBook's battery depends on several factors, such as how often you use your computer, how many battery cycles it has, and if your device's Battery Health page shows it's time for a replacement.

For example, I've had an M1 Pro MacBook Pro since early 2022, and it still shows "Normal" battery life, with up to 85% of its original capacity after 479 cycles. This is because, for a while, I preferred using a Mac Studio instead of my MacBook, and I often leave it on the charger. However, if you keep plugging and unplugging your laptop from the charger, the cycle count may increase faster.

While every usage is unique, it's safe to say that your MacBook will have great battery life for several years to come, and the moment you should change the battery is when Apple starts to notify you about "Service Recommended" on your Mac laptop. Still, since the company just released this MacBook, the best you can do is to follow some tips and tricks to take care of it, and use features like Apple's new Charging Limit functionality and the optimized charging feature to get the most life out of your battery.