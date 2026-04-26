5 Clever Things Your AirPods Can Do (Besides Play Music)

Live Listen almost feels like a James Bond gadget, but it's actually a great accessibility feature. With this functionality switched on, you can turn your iPhone or iPad into a microphone, so you can listen to what another person is saying through your AirPods. Whether you have hearing issues or you're in a noisy environment and the other person can't get louder, you can add Live Listen to hear what others are saying.

The step-by-step to enable this feature is really straightforward. In the Control Center on your iPhone or iPad, long press an empty space and then tap the Add Controls button. There, search for Live Listen, which is under Hearing Accessibility. You can place Live Listen wherever you like in the Control Center, and you can then tap it to turn it on at any time.

Place your iPhone in front of the person you want to listen to, and as they start talking, you'll hear them more clearly. Apple says you can place your iPhone or iPad closer to that person to hear them more loudly. The tech giant also offers the ability for you to see decibel-level information, so you can quickly understand if the audio will be too loud.