This Is The Best Printer For The Average Home Office, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Overall, printers haven't evolved much over the years, but that doesn't mean some aren't more reliable than others. So, if you want a printer for your home or office, it helps to know where to spend your hard-earned money. One of the best places to find that information is Consumer Reports, an independent, non-profit organization and publication dedicated to sharing truth and transparency about consumer experiences. They thoroughly test products and share the results to help everyone make more informed purchase decisions. They've done precisely that to find the best laser printers for home office use.

In their reporting, Consumer Reports examines text quality, printing speed and overall reliability, using those metrics to identify which models outperform. The top option it found is the Canon imageClass LBP247dw, which Consumer Reports says is excellent for basic use, with reliable print quality and speed. On Amazon, it has a few reviews, most of which are positive. Reviews on the official Canon website follow a similar pattern.

The Canon imageClass is also praised for its accessible and affordable ink supplies. CR estimates you'll spend about $11 per year on toner, significantly cheaper than what you'd spend on traditional inkjet printer supplies. The printer itself is not only excellent, but the design also helps keep costs down. It also scored quite high for reliability.