Why There's Simply No Need For Home Printers Anymore

Is it worth never buying a home printer again, or are there still things you need to print? One of the first things that comes to mind is return shipping labels. In this age of online shopping, you may have to return items that don't fit or don't work how you expected them to. You might not actually need to print these yourself, though. For example, if you shop for clothes online with Stitch Fix, a prepaid USPS return label is included in your bag of items. Amazon has label-free return options depending on how you are going about your return. Of course, this varies greatly based on where you are shopping from and what you are returning. You may not return many items, but with about eight billion shipments per year, you can bet Amazon sees its fair share of returns.

There still can be some other outlier scenarios where you find yourself needing to print something. It could be a document for school, your job, or the government that is impossible or difficult to handle digitally. If you are someone who enjoys having physical photo albums or scrapbooking, you may also prefer a home printer that prints photos. If you feel like you have to have a printer, you may want to be sure it is one of the most reliable printer brands.